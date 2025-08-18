New hybrid inland tanker delivered for Rhine service
Dutch inland shipping company VOF Generation has taken delivery of its new vessel, the tanker Generation. The company will deploy the vessel for the transport of mineral oils on the Rhine river.
The 110-metre tanker has a beam of 11.45 metres and a loaded draught of 3.30 metres. It features a design that provides a cargo capacity of 2,868 tonnes, which its builder said is approximately 200 tonnes more than comparable vessels on the market.
The Generation is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system, featuring azimuth propulsors from Verhaar Omega and a battery pack from EST-Floattech, with the complete system integrated by EMS, with the battery capacity used to manage peak loads and prevent the need to start an additional generator.
Danny Mourik, co-owner of VOF Generation, highlighted the vessel's primary advantage, noting, "the fact that we can transport no less than 2,868 tonnes of cargo at 3.30 metres draught is a major advantage." He added that the new vessel fits perfectly with the company's business model.