New hybrid inland tanker delivered for Rhine service

Dutch inland shipping company VOF Generation has taken delivery of its new vessel, the tanker Generation. The company will deploy the vessel for the transport of mineral oils on the Rhine river.

The 110-metre tanker has a beam of 11.45 metres and a loaded draught of 3.30 metres. It features a design that provides a cargo capacity of 2,868 tonnes, which its builder said is approximately 200 tonnes more than comparable vessels on the market.