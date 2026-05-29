New decree allows Indonesia to suspend energy exports if needed

Indonesia has drawn up regulations to allow a state agency to import oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for energy security purposes and to allow energy exports to be suspended during emergencies, a decree published on Friday showed.

The regulations said a public service agency is permitted to import crude oil, fuels and LPG when the imports are based on agreements made by the Indonesian government with foreign countries or suppliers.

The agency can import the fuel during "urgent conditions" when national energy security is under threat, the decree said.