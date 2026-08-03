New crude tanker deployed to support Nigerian oil exports

Nigeria-focused crude producer Sahara Upstream has deployed a new 380,000-barrel tanker to support exports from the OML 18 block, as domestic operators invest in infrastructure and help Africa's biggest oil producer increase output and exports.

The D Adesanya, which can hold more than 62,000 cubic metres of crude, will operate alongside the D Bayero, receiving crude from shuttle vessels at Bonny Anchorage, one of Nigeria's main crude export hubs, before transferring it to the FSO Cawthorne storage facility.

Sahara said the tanker would help cut turnaround times, currently about 30 to 48 hours, and support a planned 50 per cent increase in exports from the block's current level of about 950,000 barrels per month.