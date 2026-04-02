New 28,000-barrel bunkering barge delivered to Colonial Towing

The barge is designed for US Coast Guard authorisation for Subchapter D cargoes, grade A and lower, inclusive of biodiesel and methanol, and incorporates a type III double-skin hull with raked ends for operational durability and regulatory compliance.

CTOW 330 is configured with eight cargo compartments arranged into two cargo segregations, each served by a dedicated pipeline and pumping capability to support efficient and flexible fuel movements.

The forward deck is arranged with emergency suction risers that can be connected via spool piece to form a loop, enabling either pump set to move cargo from either segregation in an emergency.