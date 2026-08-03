Navigator Gas secures $121.8m loan for newbuild ammonia carriers

Navigator Holdings has secured a $121.8 million senior secured post-delivery term loan to finance the construction of two ammonia-fuelled liquefied ammonia carriers through its Navigator Amon Shipping joint venture with Amon Maritime.

The loan agreement was signed on July 31 by subsidiaries of Navigator Amon Shipping and is being provided by ING Bank, Société Générale and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation. The facility will finance up to 70 per cent of the construction cost of the two 51,350-cubic-metre liquefied ammonia carriers.

The vessels are being built by Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering in China under shipbuilding contracts signed in July 2025.

According to the company, deliveries are expected in May 2028 and September 2028. Pre-delivery payments and the remaining delivery instalments will be funded through cash contributions from the joint venture partners.