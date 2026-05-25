NATO mines detected on LPG tanker in Russian port, investigators say

Several NATO-produced magnetic mines had been detected on a tanker in Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday.

The committee said the mines were found by divers during an inspection of the hull of the tanker Arrhenius, which arrived from Belgium's port of Antwerp to load liquefied petroleum gas.

Russia has beefed up safety measures in its ports following suspected acts of sabotage aimed at undermining its energy infrastructure.