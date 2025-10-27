Nanjing Tanker reports lower Q3 and nine-month profits

Nanjing Tanker Corporation has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, showing a decline in profits compared to the same periods last year.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, operating revenue was CNY1.50 billion ($206 million), a slight increase of 1.10 per cent year-on-year. However, net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13.47 per cent to CNY376.9 million. Net profit excluding non-recurring items showed a modest increase of 2.29 per cent to CNY368.7 million.