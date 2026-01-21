Murban crude premiums hit two-month high on strong Asian demand

Spot premiums for Murban crude produced in the United Arab Emirates are hovering at their highest point in two months, supported by robust demand from Asian buyers to replace US supply as the arbitrage has closed, according to trade sources.

Indian refiners are also using Murban to substitute Russian oil, underpinning the price for Abu Dhabi's flagship light sour grade despite ample supply.

The spot premium for March-loading Murban stood at $2.38 per barrel to Dubai quotes on Tuesday, after touching $2.53 last Wednesday, its highest since early November, Reuters data showed.

Murban outperformed other medium-sour grades such as Qatar's al-Shaheen and Oman, which traded at discounts to the Dubai benchmark this month.