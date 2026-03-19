MSC to buy 50 per cent stake in tanker giant Sinokor?

Container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company is to buy a 50 per cent stake in South Korean shipping firm Sinokor, according to a public filing in Cyprus.

After the acquisition MSC will jointly control Sinokor with Mr Ga-Hyun Chung, who holds the entire share capital of Sinokor, the filing said.

Sinokor became a key player in the very large crude carrier segment of the tanker market by acquiring several VLCCs, according to maritime data provider Veson Nautical.