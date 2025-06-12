Most G7 members ready to lower Russian oil cap, sans US

Most countries in the Group of Seven nations are prepared to go it alone and lower the G7 price cap on Russian oil even if US President Donald Trump decides to opt out, four sources familiar with the matter said.

G7 country leaders are due to meet on June 15-17 in Canada where they will discuss the price cap first agreed in late 2022. The cap was designed to allow Russian oil to be sold to third countries using Western insurance services provided the price was no more than $60 a barrel.

The European Union and Britain have been pushing to lower the price for weeks after a fall in global oil prices made the current $60 cap nearly irrelevant.