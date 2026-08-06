More than three-fold jump in Q2 net income marks DHT Holdings' strongest ever quarter

DHT Holdings has posted its financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2026, which the company said was the strongest quarter in its history.

DHT Holdings posted shipping revenues of US$284.8 million in Q2 2026, an increase from US$127.9 million in Q2 2025. Adjusted gross operating profit for the quarter totalled US$231 million, compared to US$69 million for the same period last year.

The company's net income in Q2 2026 reached US$198.3 million, a more than three-fold increase from US$56 million in Q2 2025.