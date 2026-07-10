More ships and summer calm push down Russian crude tanker rates

Freight rates for tanker shipments of Russia's Urals crude from western ports to India have fallen in July from the previous month as summer season and increased vessel availability eased pressure on the market, according to three trading sources.

Lower transportation costs offer some relief to Russian oil exporters, whose margins have come under pressure from wider discounts for Urals crude amid weak demand in Asia and ample supplies of competing grades.

According to the sources, the cost of shipping an Aframax cargo of around 100,000 tonnes from the Baltic port of Primorsk to India has fallen to about $7 million to $8 million, from $10 million to $11 million in June.