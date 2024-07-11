Monjasa acquires two tankers to serve rising fuel demand in West Africa

Danish shipping company Monjasa has taken over ownership of two tankers, namely, the 17,200DWT Monjasa Rover and the 7,858DWT Monjasa Hunter. The latter joins as a unique fleet addition targeting length-restricted offshore oil and gas vessels in West Africa, including FPSOs.

Monjasa said these fleet additions come at a time where West Africa sees a higher marine fuels demand compared to 2023 levels. This is due to the prolonged rerouting of cargo ships around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen's Houthi rebel group.