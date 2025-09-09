MOL gets AIP for wind-assisted LNG carrier designs

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has obtained approval in principle (AIP) from the classification society Lloyd's Register for two new designs of a membrane-type liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, each equipped with four hard sail wind-assisted propulsion units.
The AIP covers two different vessel designs for a 174,000-cubic-metre LNG carrier.
One design was jointly developed with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and has earned an AIP from the Marshall Islands flag state.
The second design was jointly developed with Samsung Heavy Industries and has received an AIP from Liberia.
According to MOL, the key design change from a conventional LNG carrier is the positioning of the bridge toward the bow of the ship.
This enables both an increase in the number of wind-assisted propulsion units from two to four and the optimisation of their placement, thereby maximising fuel efficiency gains.
Based on preliminary calculations, the company expects fuel savings of up to approximately 30 per cent per voyage, with an average annual saving of fifteen to twenty per cent.
The company plans to install wind-assisted propulsion units on 25 vessels by 2030 and on 80 vessels by 2035.