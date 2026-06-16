MOL affiliate welcomes LNG-fuelled VLCC to fleet

Camphor Tree Maritime, an affiliate of Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines, has taken delivery of a new very large crude carrier (VLCC) built by Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS).
Himalayasan is notable for her dual-fuel propulsion system, which can run on both LNG and low-sulphur fuel oil.
DACKS parent company Kawasaki Heavy Industries said that when using LNG as its primary fuel, the VLCC can generate emissions of up to 30 per cent for CO2, nearly 100 per cent for SOx, and 85 per cent for NOx compared to ships that operate on heavy fuel oil.
The ship's MAN B&W 7G80ME-C10.5-GI-HPSCR main engine is also fitted with an exhaust gas aftertreatment system.
Himalayasan has an LOA of 339.5 metres, a beam of 60 metres, a depth of 28.9 metres, a deadweight of 310,026, a gross tonnage of 166,708, a total cargo capacity of 352,151 cubic metres, a service speed of approximately 15.45 knots, and space for 37 crewmembers.
The VLCC is registered to Panama and was built in compliance with ClassNK requirements.