MISC profit declines in Q2 2025 amid lower marine project revenue and contract expiries

Malaysian shipping company MISC has published its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2025.

Group revenues for Q2 and H1 2025 were lower than in Q2 and H1 2024, respectively. Group operating profit and profit attributable to equity holders of the corporation for Q2 and H1 2025 were also lower than in the corresponding quarter and half last year.

Group cash flows generated from operating activities in H1 2025 were higher than in H1 2024.