Middle East war drives Fujairah fuel sales to record low in May

Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port extended declines in May to hit a record low, latest data showed, as cargo replenishment stayed constrained after the Middle East war crimped shipments out of the Strait of Hormuz.
Bunker sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 96,721 cubic metres (about 95,800 tonnes) for May, showed latest Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by SP Global.
Low-sulphur marine fuel sales fell 27 per cent from the prior month to 65,120 cubic metres.
High-sulphur marine fuel sales dropped 15 per cent over the same period to 31,601 cubic metres.
Low-sulphur marine gasoil sales slipped two per cent to 7,157 cubic metres, while other marine gasoils totalled 381 cubic metres.
The market share of low-sulphur bunkers narrowed to 67 per cent in May versus 71 per cent in April, while high-sulphur bunkers widened to 33 per cent versus 29 per cent.
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)