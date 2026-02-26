Middle East to China VLCC rates surpass $200k daily, highest since 2020

The cost of hiring a very large crude carrier to ship two million barrels from the Middle East to China exceeded $200,000 a day on Thursday for the first time since 2020, LSEG data showed. This surge represents a significant milestone in the global shipping market.

The benchmark freight rate, also known as TD3, rose to W218.52, or $206,141 per day, on the Worldscale industry measure used to calculate freight rates, the highest since April 2020. It has nearly quadrupled from the start of the year, the data showed.

The surge in oil shipping costs follows increased crude exports from the Middle East as traders have accelerated charters ahead of a possible military conflict between the US and Iran. The rise is likely to reduce Asian refiners' profits.