Middle East supply surge undercuts global physical crude oil prices

Physical crude oil cargoes are selling at discounts across the globe, changing trade flows as markets come under pressure from fast-rising Middle Eastern supply with Iran set to boost sales following a temporary reprieve from US sanctions.

The steep drop in prices follows the 60-day interim deal between the US and Iran to end the war that started on February 28, allowing some shipping to resume in the Strait of Hormuz which used to see a fifth of the global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war.

Tehran is also ramping up oil exports, seeking sales beyond China, after Washington temporarily lifted sanctions as part of the deal.