Middle East strikes and shrinking US crude stocks send oil prices up

Oil prices climbed seven per cent on Wednesday as airstrikes resumed in the Middle East, adding to worries about dwindling supply as US government data showed domestic crude inventories fell to a multi-year low.

Brent futures were up $6.33, or 7.53 per cent, at $90.42 a barrel by 13:50 ET (17:51 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $5.26, or 6.64 per cent, to $84.52 a barrel.

The US and Saudi Arabia launched strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq on Wednesday, blaming them for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The strikes came hours after the US military said it had averted a surprise Iranian attack on US troops in the region. Iran said it had fired on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and at US bases in Jordan.