Middle East peace hopes send oil prices on sharp downward turn

Oil prices fell sharply to two-week lows on Wednesday as optimism grew about a possible end to the war in the Middle East, with reports the US and Iran were nearing an initial peace deal.

Brent crude futures were $8.31, or 7.56 per cent, lower at $101.56 a barrel by 13:49 ET (17:49 GMT), having earlier dropped below $100 for the first time since April 22. US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $6.86, or 6.71 per cent, to $95.41.

A source from mediator Pakistan said the US and Iran were closing in on an agreement on a one-page memorandum of understanding.