Middle East fuel oil exports bounce back toward four-month high

Middle Eastern fuel oil exports are set to rebound to a four-month high in June as Iraq and Saudi Arabia diverted supply to other ports while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are set to pick up, according to trade sources and shipping data.

Supply from the region could rise further as more cargoes gradually exit the strait after the US and Iran reached an interim deal to end their conflict, sending high-sulphur fuel oil prices tumbling at key trading hubs like Singapore.

Middle East exports are set to hit about 2.4 million tonnes (508,000 barrels per day) this month, up over 20 per cent from May, data from Kpler and LSEG showed. However, this remains well below a monthly average of 5.5 million to six million tonnes before the war.