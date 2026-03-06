Middle East crude premiums hit multi-year highs on shipping crisis

Spot Middle East crude premiums spiked to multi-year highs this week as Asian refiners scrambled for supply after the US and Israeli war with Iran paralysed Strait of Hormuz shipping, choking off oil flows, according to traders and Reuters data.

The price spike for Asia's staple oil means higher costs for regional refiners, which are struggling to find immediate alternatives and face output cuts, pushing up crude prices globally.

Benchmark Dubai’s cash premium jumped to $19.63 per barrel on Thursday, the highest in Reuters records dating from 2018. Premiums for Oman and Murban crude also soared, hitting $19.15 and $17.87 per barrel, respectively.

"Dubai spreads have surged as crude exports remain stranded within the Middle East Gulf, making price discovery nearly impossible," said Richard Jones, a crude analyst at Energy Aspects.

"We expect Strait of Hormuz disruptions to continue through at least mid-March. There are concerns that Dubai price assessment will be nearly impossible once Oman- and Fujairah-loading Murban shipment volumes are exhausted this cycle."

The conflict caused Brent crude to surge to July 2022 highs, widening its spread to Dubai swaps, known as the exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), to a premium of $10.42 per barrel on Wednesday, versus 69 cents at the start of 2026.