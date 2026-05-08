Mexico resumes fuel oil exports to Asia after nine-month hiatus

Asia received its first fuel oil cargo from Mexico in nine months on Thursday, with more to follow, as higher Asian prices draw supply after the loss of Middle East cargoes due to the Iran war, according to industry sources and shipping data.

The incoming cargoes from Mexico will ease some concerns about declining inventories in Asia's trading and bunkering hub Singapore, after the Iran conflict choked off most fuel oil supplies from key exporters in the Middle East like Iraq and Kuwait via the Strait of Hormuz.

Suezmax tanker Orion, carrying about 160,000 tonnes (one million barrels) of Mexican high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) loaded from the Salina Cruz refinery on the Pacific coast, has reached Singapore on May 7, according to traders and ship-tracking data from Kpler.