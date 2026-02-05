Mexico evaluates sending fuel aid to Cuba without triggering US penalties

Mexican officials are evaluating how to send fuel to Cuba to help meet basic needs such as electricity and transportation without triggering reprisals from Washington, which has threatened tariffs against countries supplying fuel to the Caribbean island, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources said high-level Mexican officials have been talking to US counterparts in order to gain clarity on the scope of the tariff threat outlined by President Donald Trump in an executive order and see whether there was a way to deliver the much-needed fuel.

It remains uncertain whether Mexico will find a solution. The White House, the US State Department and the Mexican presidency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said it had no information on the matter. Cuba needs to import fuel for two-thirds of its energy needs, and is struggling with worsening power outages and long lines at gas stations.