Mediterranean crude differentials stable despite fresh disruptions

Mediterranean crude oil differentials to dated Brent were stable on Tuesday, as Kazakh crude flows through the Druzhba pipeline system to Germany experienced disruptions.

Caspian CPC Blend values have firmed in recent sessions as SPM maintenance at the CPC Terminal in late August was helping to prop up market sentiment, offsetting a large loading programme and a closed arbitrage to Asia, one trade source said.

Little emerged on Azeri BTC at the start of the week.