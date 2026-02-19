Med crude: Russian Urals oil spreads stable as prices stay above EU cap

Russian Urals oil differentials remained unchanged to dated Brent on Thursday while the grade's price has been remaining above the new EU price cap so far this month, the data showed.

LSEG data shows Urals free-on-board (FOB) prices at Primorsk port have been above the fresh EU price cap of $44.10 since February 1.

The cap allows European companies to continue providing shipping, insurance and other services for Russian cargoes provided that the oil is sold below the price cap.

Russian state oil and gas revenue is seen almost halving in February to RUB410 billion ($5.35 billion) from the same month in 2025 due to a stronger local currency and lower oil prices, Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.