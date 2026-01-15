Med crude-CPC Blend oil diffs weaken amid rising risks

CPC Blend oil differentials weakened on Wednesday after recent drone attacks on Greek-managed tankers on their way to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal to load oil as market participants showed caution, traders said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned drone strikes on oil tankers near a terminal on its Black Sea coast and accused Ukraine of attacking commercial ships. Kazakhstan on Wednesday urged the US and Europe to help secure the transport of oil following drone attacks on tankers heading to a Black Sea terminal on the Russian coast which handles one percent of global supply.

Traders and shippers involved in CPC Blend oil market evaluated the risks, but security issues in the Black Sea started to put pressure on the grade's values, traders said.