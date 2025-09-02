Maritime Partners acquires Centerline Logistics
American maritime investment firm Maritime Partners has completed its acquisition of Centerline Logistics Corporation, a marine transportation company operating along the West Coast, East Coast and Gulf Coast of the US. The transaction, which was first announced on June 24, 2025, officially closed on August 28, 2025.
The acquisition incorporates Centerline into Maritime Partners' portfolio of marine assets. Centerline's management team will remain in place.
According to the company, Centerline is one of the country's largest operators of Jones Act-qualified liquid petroleum barges, providing bunkering services, terminal transportation, ship-assist, and other services. Maritime Partners CEO Bick Brooks stated the acquisition was an "ideal addition to our portfolio" because of Centerline's fleet and operational track record.
Maritime Partners manages a fleet of approximately 1,800 vessels, specializing in vessels used in the domestic Jones Act trades. The company, which was founded in 2015, stated that it provides the assets that transport commodities such as agricultural products, chemicals, and crude oil.