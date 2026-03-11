Malaysia’s PSP Energy to acquire bunker vessel for $1.5m

Malaysia-based PSP Marine has entered a memorandum of agreement to acquire the Ryokyo Maru No. 2 bunker vessel from Eastern Marine Corporation. A subsidiary of PSP Energy will pay JPY222 million ($1.5 million) for the ship, which was manufactured in Japan in 2003.

The purchase is intended to expand the group's current fleet of three vessels to four. PSP Energy stated this acquisition will increase the total gross carrying capacity of the firm by 104.2 per cent to 4.9 megalitres.

The group reported that the transaction will be funded using proceeds from a public issue completed on December 4, 2025. Estimated refurbishment costs for the vessel will range between MYR2 million and MYR3 million.