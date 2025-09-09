Maersk oil trading CEO sees high risk of oil prices falling

There is a high risk of oil prices falling because of a small increase in demand and higher OPEC+ production, an executive of shipping firm Maersk told a conference in Singapore on Tuesday.

"I think there's a high risk to the downside for sure when it comes to kind of overall global balances," said Emma Mazhari, CEO of oil trading for Maersk, pointing to a Sunday announcement from OPEC+ that it would raise production further from October and weak oil demand growth.

Mazhari also told the conference she expects low-carbon bunker fuel supply to increase significantly after 2030.

