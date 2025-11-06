Lukoil reroutes Caspian oil to Russian ports due to Western sanctions

Russia’s second-largest oil producer, Lukoil, has started diverting Caspian oil flows from the Azeri capital of Baku to the Russian port of Makhachkala to tackle Western sanctions, two industry sources said on Thursday.

One of the sources said the tanker, Lady Leila, under the Russian flag is due to arrive later on Thursday to Makhachkala with a cargo of 5,000 tonnes of crude oil from Lukoil’s Korchagin oilfield in the Caspian Sea.