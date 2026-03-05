LPG tankers redirect to US as Iran crisis escalates

Tankers set to load liquefied petroleum gas from the Middle East redirected to fill up in the United States, ship tracking data showed, the latest signs of shipping and supply disruptions stemming from an escalating US-Israeli war with Iran.

Tanker Gas Bombax, which was previously signaling Qatar Ras Laffan, redirected in the Gulf of Oman and was now signaling Marcus Hook Terminal, operated by Energy Transfer, on the east coast of the United States, according to data from LSEG and Kpler.

The ship was originally chartered by BP to load in the Middle East between March 7 and 8 for delivery to Asia, Kpler said in a note. The vessel arrived in the Gulf of Oman on February 27 and was anchored in the region after the war began.