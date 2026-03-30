LPG tankers bound for India make it through the Strait of Hormuz

Two India-bound liquefied petroleum gas tankers carrying about 94,000 tonnes of the cooking gas have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and are heading towards India, the government said on Sunday.

The carriers BW Tyr and BW Elm are expected to arrive in Mumbai on March 31 and New Mangalore on April 1 respectively, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.

The US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipping through the strait, but Iran has said "non-hostile vessels" may transit the waterway if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.

The ships are the latest Indian-flagged vessels to make it through the chokepoint. Four LPG tankers have already completed the crossing, while three more are still in the western section of the strait, LSEG ship tracking data showed on Friday.