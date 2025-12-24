Loaded tanker returns to Venezuelan waters amid US interceptions

The Panama-flagged very large crude carrier Kelly, which had departed from Venezuela carrying oil last week, has returned to Venezuelan waters following the US interception of more tankers, monitoring service TankerTrackers.com said on Tuesday.

The US Coast Guard on Saturday intercepted the Panama-flagged tanker Centuries, which was carrying some 1.9 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey heavy crude, and is pursuing a separate empty vessel that was on its way to the OPEC country.