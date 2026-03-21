Libya hires firm to tackle stricken Russian tanker drifting towards coast

Libya's National Oil Corporation said on Saturday that it had contracted a specialist company to handle a damaged Russian tanker carrying LNG that is drifting towards the Libyan coast.

The Arctic Metagaz would be towed to a Libyan port, NOC said in a statement, adding that the country's oil facilities were not at risk of pollution.

Italy, France, Spain and six other southern EU members wrote to the European Commission last week warning the tanker posed, "an imminent and serious risk of a major ecological disaster."

Libya's NOC said the environmental threat, "can be controlled to a very large extent," and that an emergency room had been set up to coordinate operations with the relevant authorities.