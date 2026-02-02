Kuwait’s al-Zour refinery lifts fuel oil exports to record highs

Kuwait's al-Zour refinery ramped up fuel oil exports in January to all-time highs after recovering from an outage, with most of its cargoes bound for Southeast Asia, ship-tracking data showed on Monday.

The surge in supply from Kuwait, a major fuel oil exporter, will boost availability in bunkering hubs such as Singapore and weigh on prices in Asia, traders and analysts said.

Kuwait's exports of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) exceeded one million tonnes (205,000 barrels per day) in January, for the highest monthly volume on record, data from Kpler and LSEG showed.

The rebound followed two months of near-zero exports, when fourth quarter production dropped after an outage in some parts of the 615,000-barrel-per-day al-Zour refinery.