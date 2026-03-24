Kuwait oil CEO says Iran is holding the world's economy hostage

"We are outraged by this attack against us," Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah said in a fiery video-link address to an energy conference in Houston. "This is an attack against not only the gulf, but it is an attack that is holding the world's economy hostage. It is an attack against our sovereignty in Kuwait, against our people and also against our facilities."

Air raid sirens sounded five times in Kuwait City overnight, he said. There was no justification for targeting civilian infrastructure, he said. Kuwait, an OPEC member previously producing around 2.6 million barrels per day of oil, has cut energy production and had to declare force majeure after Iran effectively closed the strait, which handles some 20 per cent of the world's oil consumption.

There is no substitute for exports through the Strait of Hormuz, he said. Measures such as the largest-ever release from global strategic stockpiles, US waivers to sanctions on some Russian and Iranian crude exports, and exports through pipelines that bypass the strait fell far short of the volume of crude and fuel that the Middle East normally exports, he added.