Korean partners get world-first approval for nuclear-powered LNG carrier

The MSR, which is being jointly conceptually designed by the two South Korean organisations, uses molten salt mixed with nuclear fuel and coolant as its liquid nuclear fuel.

The technology is described as having, “high safety and excellent energy efficiency”, making it attractive as a marine engine. The MSR for the LNG carrier propulsion is designed with a capacity of 100 MWth and to not require fuel replacement during the life of the vessel.

The two partners are lead institutions in the molten salt reactor source and innovation technology development project, which is supported by the South Korean Government and aims to complete the conceptual design of a marine MSR by 2026.