Korean partners get world-first approval for nuclear-powered LNG carrier

The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) and Samsung Heavy Industries have obtained the world's first approval in principle (AIP) for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier powered by a small modular molten salt reactor (MSR).
KAERI said the AIP is a key first step toward the development of an actual ship, signifying that a classification society has examined the conceptual design and technology and has recognised that it conforms to international regulations and safety standards.
The MSR, which is being jointly conceptually designed by the two South Korean organisations, uses molten salt mixed with nuclear fuel and coolant as its liquid nuclear fuel.
The technology is described as having, “high safety and excellent energy efficiency”, making it attractive as a marine engine. The MSR for the LNG carrier propulsion is designed with a capacity of 100 MWth and to not require fuel replacement during the life of the vessel.
The two partners are lead institutions in the molten salt reactor source and innovation technology development project, which is supported by the South Korean Government and aims to complete the conceptual design of a marine MSR by 2026.