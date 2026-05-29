KNOT Offshore Partners reports positive results in Q1

KNOT Offshore Partners generated a net income of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, which ended on March 31, 2026. The partnership reported total revenues of $92 million and an operating income of $14.7 million for the same three-month period.

This net income represents a recovery from a net loss of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The fourth-quarter loss was primarily driven by a $20.3 million impairment charge recognised on the vessel Bodil Knutsen.

At the end of March 31, 2026, the partnership had available liquidity of $140.7 million, consisting of $92.7 million in cash and cash equivalents alongside $48 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facilities.