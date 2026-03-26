KNOT Offshore Partners posts Q4 2025 loss on vessel impairment

KNOT Offshore Partners reported a net loss of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, following a $20.3 million non-cash impairment for the vessel Bodil Knutsen. This result compares to a profit of $14 million that would have been recorded if the impairment was excluded, according to the company.

Total revenues for the final three months of the year reached $96.5 million, representing a slight decrease from the $96.9 million recorded in the third quarter. The company attributed a rise in vessel operating expenses to $34.7 million primarily to bunker fuel costs for a vessel undergoing a scheduled drydocking.

The company announced on March 19, that it had terminated discussions regarding a non-binding takeover proposal from Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers. This unsolicited offer, which was received on October 31, 2025, proposed to acquire all publicly held common units for $10 in cash per unit.