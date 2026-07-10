Klaveness Combination Carriers says preliminary Q2 TCE earnings hit expectations

Klaveness Combination Carriers announced that its preliminary fleet average time charter equivalent earnings reached $37,782 per day for the second quarter.

This result falls within the company's previously guided range of $36,500 to $38,400 per day.

The caustic soda/bulk fleet achieved average earnings of $34,076 per day, which falls within its guided range of $33,500 to $34,500 per day and represents an increase of $4,524 per day from the first quarter.