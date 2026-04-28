Klaveness Combination Carriers reports higher profit in Q1 2026

Klaveness Combination Carriers reported profit after tax of $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 51 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter. The shipping company also recorded earnings of $29.3 million before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, which rose 30 per cent from the final three months of 2025.

Chief Executive Officer Engebret Dahm stated, “KCC has steered well through turbulent markets caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.” He noted that the primary focus remains the safety of the crew aboard a caustic soda/bulk vessel currently trapped in the Middle East gulf.

The company expects second quarter results to strengthen further, mainly underpinned by firm product tanker rates. It also secured a two-year time charter for one "clean petroleum"/bulk vessel with a global energy company during the period.