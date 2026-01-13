Klaveness Combination Carriers posts increased TCE earnings in Q4 2025

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has reported preliminary fleet average TCE earnings of $29,333 per day for the fourth quarter of 2025. This result is slightly above the mid-point of the previous guiding range of $28,500 to $30,000 per day.

The caustic soda/bulk fleet achieved TCE earnings of $31,840 per day, which was $840 above the guiding range. This performance was driven by stronger dry bulk earnings from more fixed-rate contract days and positive accounting effects.

The company said it has secured a record-high contract of affreightment portfolio for 2026, covering the full caustic soda solution capacity of the caustic soda/bulk fleet. This includes three newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2026 and provides increased flexibility for "clean petroleum"/bulk vessels trading into Australia.