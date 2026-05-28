Klaveness Combination Carriers dials back second quarter expectations due to volatility

Klaveness Combination Carriers has revised its fleet guidance for the second quarter of 2026 down to between $36,500 and $38,400 per day.

The updated forecast compares to an initial range of $39,900 to $43,200 per day projected on April 28, following adjustments to operational estimates and actual performance.

For the caustic soda/bulk fleet, the shipowner upgraded its daily earnings projections to between $33,500 and $34,500, up from the previous lower limit of $32,500. This upward adjustment reflects strong operational performance, though the guided on-hire days for the fleet fell from 784 to 748.