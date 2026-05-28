Klaveness Combination Carriers dials back second quarter expectations due to volatility

Klaveness Combination Carriers has revised its fleet guidance for the second quarter of 2026 down to between $36,500 and $38,400 per day.
The updated forecast compares to an initial range of $39,900 to $43,200 per day projected on April 28, following adjustments to operational estimates and actual performance.
For the caustic soda/bulk fleet, the shipowner upgraded its daily earnings projections to between $33,500 and $34,500, up from the previous lower limit of $32,500. This upward adjustment reflects strong operational performance, though the guided on-hire days for the fleet fell from 784 to 748.
Unscheduled off-hire of six days and 30 fewer days from a vessel trapped in the Strait of Hormuz caused this decline. These losses from the trapped vessel will be covered by war risk loss of hire insurance, KCC remarked.
Meanwhile, the guidance for the "clean petroleum"/bulk fleet was reduced to between $40,000 and $43,000 per day from the previous projection of $49,000 to $54,000 per day.
A total of 84 per cent of the second quarter earnings days for this segment have now been fixed, up from 64 per cent when the initial forecast was made.
KCC stated that product tanker markets have experienced "extreme volatility" since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with freight rates softening significantly from their April peak.
Sharp declines in Atlantic product tanker rates in recent weeks forced the company to secure lower rates for its newest fixtures compared to earlier market assumptions.
Despite the reduction, the company noted that updated guidance remains at historically high levels. The revised forecast is expected to support strong financial results for the second quarter, it added.