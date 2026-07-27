Kazakhstan slashes daily oil output by half after Russian terminal comes under fire

Kazakhstan, among the world's 10 biggest oil producers, has more than halved its daily oil output following the closure of a main exporting terminal in Russia's Black Sea over drone attacks, an industry source said on Monday.

The production decline in Kazakhstan is likely to add to wider global oil supply jitters over the Strait of Hormuz's effective closure and risks of passage over other main sea routes for commodity exports.

It also shows the over-reliance of the world's largest landlocked country on Russia for its energy exports.