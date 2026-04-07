Jones Act waiver has little impact on US domestic oil supply but fuel exports soar

US President Donald Trump's move allowing foreign-flagged cargo ships to move fuel and other goods between domestic ports has so far had little impact on American oil supply, according to trade data and analysts who noted that US refiners and shippers are earning more profits sending fuel overseas.

Last month, Trump waived Jones Act limitations for 60 days starting March 17, hoping the move would help tame the surge in fuel prices caused by the Iran war by increasing shipments from the US Gulf Coast to other coastal markets in the country.

So far, however, shipping data shows the move has not boosted US oil flows between domestic ports. Instead, US fuel exports hit a record high last month, as refiners shipped more fuel from the US Gulf Coast to Asia and Europe, and even reversed traditional flows to export from the US East Coast to Europe.