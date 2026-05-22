Japan's post-war oil tanker nears arrival after Hormuz transit

Panama-flagged tanker Idemitsu Maru, the first crude oil tanker headed for Japan to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Iran war, will reach the country as early as May 25, the Japanese Government said on Friday.

The tanker is scheduled to arrive at Idemitsu Kosan's refinery in central Japan's Aichi prefecture, the country's industrial heartland. The facility has a refining capacity of 163,000 barrels per day.

Idemitsu Maru, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), is carrying two million barrels of Saudi oil.