Japan's oil imports down by 30 per cent in March

Japanese news outlet Nikkei has reported that Japan's oil imports in March 2026 were 30 per cent lower compared to the previous month.

The month-to-month decrease was the highest since 2013, and was reported to be higher than the drop in imports in 2020 during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Russian news outlet TASS said that, if the Strait of Hormuz will continue to be blocked, Japan's April oil imports may even be 40 per cent lower compared to February.