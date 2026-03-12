Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines acquires stake in V Ships France

Mitsui OSK Lines has entered into a strategic agreement to acquire a 25 per cent stake in V Ships France. This equity investment was made through a Mitsui OSK Lines subsidiary, MOL Euro Energie, while V Group retains a 75 per cent holding in the French unit.
Under the terms of the transaction, V Ships will assume the full technical management of two new liquefied natural gas carriers currently being built for the Japanese shipping firm.
The companies stated that the agreement builds on an existing relationship where V Ships France already manages several vessels, including a fleet of liquefied natural gas bunker ships.
V Ships France is set to maintain its current operations and staff at its base in Nantes without any changes to the local team.
The managed fleet will also continue to utilise V Ships’ proprietary marine digital platform alongside technical services provided by the parent group.
Robert Desai, Chief Executive Officer of V Ships, stated that Mitsui OSK Lines is an important partner to the firm.
Jun Kanda, representing MOL Euro Energie, noted that the relationship between the two entities spans many years. “This expanded partnership, including our equity investment in V Ships France, reflects the depth of confidence we have in their team and their capabilities,” Kanda said.