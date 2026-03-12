Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines acquires stake in V Ships France

Mitsui OSK Lines has entered into a strategic agreement to acquire a 25 per cent stake in V Ships France. This equity investment was made through a Mitsui OSK Lines subsidiary, MOL Euro Energie, while V Group retains a 75 per cent holding in the French unit.

Under the terms of the transaction, V Ships will assume the full technical management of two new liquefied natural gas carriers currently being built for the Japanese shipping firm.

The companies stated that the agreement builds on an existing relationship where V Ships France already manages several vessels, including a fleet of liquefied natural gas bunker ships.